Indiana House to Merge Special Session Into 2026 Regular Schedule

Published on November 3, 2025

Rod Bray and Todd Huston
STATEWIDE — Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) announced Monday a schedule shift aimed at addressing time-sensitive legislative issues, including those prompting Governor Mike Braun’s call for a special session, while maximizing efficiency and minimizing cost to taxpayers.

Huston explained that instead of a separate special session, the General Assembly will tackle urgent matters during the first two weeks of December.

“The meeting days in December would be part of the 2026 regular session that officially starts on Organization Day on Nov. 18,” Huston said. “Because of this calendar alignment, starting the regular session early would be the most cost effective and efficient way to address the Governor’s call for a special session.”

The session days are set for December 1 through 12.

“Our goal is to avoid any added session-related costs, and we will continue to look for ways to save taxpayer dollars as we work through and finalize the schedule,” Huston added.

More specific details on the December session days are expected to be released in the coming weeks, with a full calendar anticipated on Organization Day.

