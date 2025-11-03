CO Poisoning Risk Rises with Cold Weather

Source: Francesco Scatena / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – November marks Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Awareness Month, an effort experts say is critically timed as Hoosiers begin turning on their heating systems. With two-thirds of all CO poisonings occurring at home and cases spiking during the colder months, local HVAC professionals are sounding the alarm on this invisible, odorless threat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), CO poisoning leads to over 100,000 emergency room visits annually. Despite this deadly risk, more than a third of homeowners still do not have a CO detector.

Why November is Critical

Josh Elliott, HVAC Training Manager for Williams Comfort Air, explained why the awareness month is crucial now.

“It’s November, so the weather’s starting to get cold and people are firing up their heating systems,” Elliott said in an interview with 93 WIBC. He added that according to the National Institute of Health, “two-thirds of all CO poisonings happen at home and cases rise sharply during the heating season. So, November is the perfect month to start thinking about what you can do to prevent that from happening.”

Home Safety: Alarms and Appliances

Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber are urging homeowners to check their gas-powered furnaces, water heaters, and appliances for leaks. A basic first step, according to Elliott, is ensuring you have the proper alarms installed.

“First of all, make sure you have them installed. That’s number one,” Elliott stressed. “A lot of homes that we go to don’t even have CO detectors installed.”

Elliott offered several crucial tips for homeowners:

Placement: Install battery-operated or battery backup CO detectors near every sleeping area and near every gas appliance.

Know the Sound: “A smoke detector typically beeps three times and a CO detector will beep four times,” Elliott noted. “So make sure you’re aware of what the sound is.”

Expiration Date: Detectors should be replaced every five to seven years. Elliott warned, “Just because you have one that you bought 10 years ago doesn’t mean that it’s good.”

Prevention and Warning Signs

In addition to detectors, homeowners must be vigilant about gas-powered items. Experts recommend keeping all appliance and vehicle exhaust vents clear of debris. They also warn against idling a car inside the garage, even with the door open, or using gas ovens/stoves to heat the home.

If a CO issue is suspected, residents should watch for symptoms like headaches, dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Finally, Elliott emphasized the importance of professional maintenance. “Make sure you have your heating system inspected every year,” he said, including furnaces, boilers, and water heaters. “That’ll keep, that’ll make sure that you have a professional put eyes on it and that’ll keep you safe throughout the season as well.”