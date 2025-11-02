Dale Teen Arrested for Rape, Molesting

Source: Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

Spencer County, IN – A months-long criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in the arrest of a Dale, Indiana, resident on multiple felony charges, including Rape and Child Molesting.

On Friday evening, October 31, police took Conner B. Madsen, 19, of Dale, into custody without incident following a traffic stop on State Road 62 in Saint Meinrad.

The Indiana State Police launched their investigation on June 12, 2025, after receiving information that Madsen had raped and molested a child. The evidence was presented to the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office, which subsequently filed criminal charges and issued an arrest warrant.

Madsen has been booked into the Spencer County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Charges Filed Against Madsen:

Rape – Level 3 Felony

Child Molesting – Level 3 Felony

Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors – Level 6 Felony

The Indiana State Police led the arrest, with assistance from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office, and Spencer County EMS.