Howard County Inmate Dies in Jail

The Howard County Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old man died inside the jail Friday evening.

Published on November 1, 2025

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 29-year-old inmate died in the Howard County Jail in Kokomo on Friday.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said correctional officers were notified by another inmate that the male inmate was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a cell.

Jail staff and medical personnel began rendering aid to the inmate before paramedics from Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital and firefighters from the Kokomo Fire Department arrived. Despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead just after 5:45 p.m.

The inmate was identified as Philip Deangelo White, of Kokomo.

Indiana State Police and the Howard County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death with assistance from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. They do not suspect foul play at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact ISP Detective Josh Maller at 765-473-6666 or the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186.

