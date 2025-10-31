Woman Admits to Gambling, Buying Things with Money Stolen from School

Listen Live
A Delaware County woman is facing felony fraud and theft charges after she admitted to stealing money from a school's music boosters program.

Published on October 31, 2025

SELMA, Ind. — A Delaware County woman faces felony fraud and theft charges after admitting to stealing money from a school’s music boosters program.

Amanda Ullman, 46, of Yorktown, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said she stole $44,000 from the Wapahani music boosters organization and then used the money to gamble and buy clothes and cigarettes.

Last week, the Liberty Perry School Corporation noticed that the booster organization’s bank account was overdrawn by about $1,400. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office then launched an investigation.

After speaking with school staff, deputies learned that Ullman was the president of the Wapahani music boosters and had total control over the organization’s money. Deputies say she had forged her coworker’s signature on banking documents to misappropriate funds and also made unauthorized withdrawals multiple times.

The sheriff’s office said Ullman had pulled out approximately $43,936.97 from the group’s First Merchants bank account between May 2022 and October 2025.

According to court documents, Ullman told investigators the reason she took the money “was to merely bring to light the poor record-keeping and possible misappropriation of funds by other school board employees” and because she didn’t want the music director to have it. She said the money went to charities, buying clothes and cigarettes, and gambling at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino in Anderson.

Ullman is facing charges of fraud and theft, both Level 5 felonies, and forgery, a Level 6 felony. If convicted, she could face up to 12 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Ullman is being held in the Delaware County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

