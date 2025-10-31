Man Dies After Being Hit by Minivan in Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after he was struck by someone driving a minivan in downtown Indianapolis Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of South Illinois and West Maryland streets around 8 p.m.

Once there, officers found a man who had just been hit by the car in the road. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene and spoke with police about what happened. IMPD said they don’t believe the driver was impaired.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.