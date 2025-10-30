Police Arrest Two Men Following Kosciusko County Traffic Stop

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they arrested two men following a traffic stop in Kosciusko County on Tuesday.

As state troopers approached the Jeep, which was pulled over near the intersection of East Hatchery Road and Hiawatha Lane near Syracuse, two men were spotted, and they say one of them was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Ryan Kennelly, who troopers said appeared to be under the influence. The passenger was identified as 50-year-old Shane Senter, who opened the vehicle’s door and tried to run off but was told to stop.

Police say Senter was found with methamphetamine, several pills, two hypodermic needles, and marijuana. They also say Kennelly had methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia in his Jeep.

Kennelly and Senter were both taken to a hospital after complaining of medical emergencies. After they were released, they were both taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Kennelly faces criminal charges, including:

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe Prior (Level 5 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

and additional charges.

Senter faces criminal charges, including:

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

and additional charges.