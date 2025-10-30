Listen Live
Local

Police Arrest Two Men Following Kosciusko County Traffic Stop

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they arrested two men following a traffic stop in Kosciusko County on Tuesday.

As state troopers approached the Jeep, which was pulled over near the intersection of East Hatchery Road and Hiawatha Lane near Syracuse, two men were spotted, and they say one of them was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Ryan Kennelly, who troopers said appeared to be under the influence. The passenger was identified as 50-year-old Shane Senter, who opened the vehicle’s door and tried to run off but was told to stop.

Police say Senter was found with methamphetamine, several pills, two hypodermic needles, and marijuana. They also say Kennelly had methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia in his Jeep.

Kennelly and Senter were both taken to a hospital after complaining of medical emergencies. After they were released, they were both taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Kennelly faces criminal charges, including:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)
  • Unlawful Possession of a Syringe Prior (Level 5 Felony)
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

and additional charges.

Senter faces criminal charges, including:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)
  • Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony)
  • Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

and additional charges.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close