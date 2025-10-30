Listen Live
Local

Redistricting Discussed at Town Hall in Evansville

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Statehouse
(Photo: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A town hall was hosted in Evansville Wednesday night to discuss the idea of redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps.

It was put on by Democrat State Representative Alex Burton (Indiana’s 77th district) and former Democrat Senator Joe Donnelly.

“We’ve been brought in to a redistricting conversation that leads to some concern,” said Burton. He went on to tell the crowd that Indiana has more issues they need to deal with such as property taxes, healthcare costs, housing,and more.

Donnelly echoed Burton’s comments and issued a message to Republicans who want to redraw the maps in their favor.

“They work for the people of Indiana. They don’t work for somebody in the White House. They don’t work for somebody in the governor’s office. They work for you. That’s how they should handle this,” said Donnelly.

Donnelly also used a football analogy when talking to the crowd and comparing it to redistricting.

“You don’t play a football game and in the third quarter change all the rules. That’s what’s going on here,” said Donnelly.

Both Donnelly and Burton urged people in the audience to tell their elected leaders to reject the idea of redistricting if that’s how they feel.

Right now, there are nine congressional districts in Indiana, with seven represented by Republican lawmakers and two by Democrats. If Republicans efforts are successful, all nine seats could be represented by Republicans.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close