Indy Homeowners Demand Answers After Years of Receivership

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners in the Tudor Park neighborhood on Indy’s far east side say they’ve spent years navigating court orders, changing receivers, and working with management companies. Still, they lack clear answers about how their community is being run.

“This has been going on for years,” said Kimberly Mitchell, a Tudor Park homeowner and residents’ advocate. “We’ve had so many people come and go. Attorneys, receivers, property managers. And we still can’t see where our money is going.”

The problems date back to 2003, when Tudor Park Inc., the homeowners association, was first administratively dissolved. The court judicially dissolved the association on August 30, 2022, and counsel was hired in December 2022 to begin a proper dissolution process.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mitchell said an attorney helped residents find a receiver in 2022, but that arrangement fell through, forcing them to find another. “It’s just been one thing after another,” she said.

Residents say the latest management company, ALPS Property Management, which handles receiverships for distressed properties nationwide, has not been transparent. Homeowners were asked to pay a one-time $300 special assessment. Mr. Shannon, who owns three units, was told to pay an additional $300 per unit for inspections that were never completed. “People paid, but look around. Potholes everywhere, and nothing’s getting fixed,” Shannon said.

Despite ongoing payments to ALPS Property Management, residents say the property continues to deteriorate. “There’s no clear accountability,” Mitchell said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

A judge once described Tudor Park as a “patchwork of businesses” residents have pieced together over the years. Mitchell agreed. “That’s exactly what it is. We’ve done everything we can to hold it together, but it’s exhausting.”

The stress has made some neighbors hesitant to speak out. “People are scared,” Mitchell said. “We’ve gone to hearings, and nothing ever goes our way. There’s a cultural fear of the courts, of the legal system. Some just shut down instead of speaking up.”

Mitchell has taken it upon herself to learn the process and help others navigate it. “I had to read a whole lot of documents to understand where we stand,” she said. “I tell my neighbors, ‘Get the information, read it, know it.’ Because if we don’t take charge of our community, nobody will.”

Residents also point to THE CONDOS AT TUDOR PARK, INC. as the supposed successor to Tudor Park Inc., but questions remain about how the transition is being handled and whether accountability will improve.

Meanwhile, concerns are mounting as the receivership plans to exit in December. Residents worry about basic services like water, citing past lapses in agreements with Citizens Gas documented in court filings. “Taking as much money as possible and doing as little as possible to maintain the property puts us at risk of being condemned,” Mitchell said.