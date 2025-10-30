Wallethub: Indiana is the 9th Worst State for Jobs

PHOTO: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock

STATEWIDE–The personal finance company WalletHub says Indiana is the 9th worst state for jobs in the U.S. in 2025.

In a study, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic vitality.

“Those include employment growth, state nondiscrimination laws, availability of internships, and average commute times,” said Wallethub financial analyst Chip Lupo.

Wallethub has ranked Indiana 42nd. Here’s where Indiana ranks with other metrics with 1 being the best and 25 being average. Anything other than 25 is below average.

36th – Job Opportunities

34th – Employment Growth

27th – Monthly Average Starting Salary

36th – Unemployment Rate

27th – Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

22nd – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)

20th – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)

31st – Job Security

Massachusetts is ranked as the best state for jobs. West Virginia finished last.

“Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future. The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits. In addition, the top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents,” said Lupo.