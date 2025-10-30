Listen Live
Local

Wallethub: Indiana is the 9th Worst State for Jobs

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bills in high denominations
PHOTO: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock

STATEWIDE–The personal finance company WalletHub says Indiana is the 9th worst state for jobs in the U.S. in 2025.

In a study, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic vitality.

“Those include employment growth, state nondiscrimination laws, availability of internships, and average commute times,” said Wallethub financial analyst Chip Lupo.

Wallethub has ranked Indiana 42nd. Here’s where Indiana ranks with other metrics with 1 being the best and 25 being average. Anything other than 25 is below average.

36th – Job Opportunities
34th – Employment Growth
27th – Monthly Average Starting Salary
36th – Unemployment Rate
27th – Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
22nd – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)
20th – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)
31st – Job Security

Massachusetts is ranked as the best state for jobs. West Virginia finished last.

“Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future. The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits. In addition, the top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents,” said Lupo.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close