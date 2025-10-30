Listen Live
Local

1 Dead, 1 Critical from Stabbing at Downtown Indy Gas Station

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a stabbing at a gas station near downtown Indianapolis late Wednesday night.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a stabbing at a gas station near downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing happened around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday at a Speedway gas station on Kentucky Avenue and West Street.

Officers found two men with injuries consistent with stab wounds. Both men were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the stabbing later died. The victim remains in critical condition.

IMPD believes the incident was isolated and started inside the gas station before it ended up outside. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and are urging witnesses to come forward with information.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close