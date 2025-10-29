Listen Live
Local

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith’s Office Under Grand Jury Investigation

A Marion County grand jury is examining claims of misconduct within Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith’s office, including alleged ghost employment and the sharing of an AI-generated explicit video.

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Micah Beckwith
Source: Micah Beckwith / Micah Beckwith

A Marion County grand jury is reviewing allegations involving Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith’s office, according to a recently filed report confirming hearings took place on Aug. 18 and Sept. 30. The investigation centers on claims of “distribution of an intimate image(s)” and “ghost employment” within the lieutenant governor’s office.

Details of the proceedings remain sealed, but if charges are filed, the documents would become public. The mention of “ghost employment” marks the first time that accusation has surfaced in relation to Beckwith’s office. The term typically refers to payroll fraud or assigning government employees duties unrelated to their official work — a Level 6 felony in Indiana.

The alleged distribution of intimate images stems from reports that staffers in Beckwith’s office shared an AI-generated pornographic deepfake video of a state lawmaker’s wife. The video, first reported by 24sight News, was said to depict the wife of State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Indianapolis). A former adviser described the office environment as a “frat house” that was “very immature.”

Haggard said he hasn’t seen the video but called for accountability if it exists. “If true, this is a very, very serious allegation. I mean, it’s a federal crime,” he said.

Beckwith has strongly denied the claims, calling them baseless and suggesting the situation “has all the characteristics of a witch hunt.” He acknowledged his office did not conduct a forensic investigation or bring in cybersecurity experts, saying, “I’m not going to set the precedent that all someone has to do is make up a baseless claim… and then we have to spend taxpayer resources.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in August that it is reviewing the allegations. Beckwith’s office issued a brief response:

“Active grand juries are confidential; therefore, the office has no knowledge of any of this.”

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Indiana University entrance on Spring Day
Local

Second IU Fraternity Placed on Cease and Desist for Hazing Incidents

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close