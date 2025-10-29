Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith’s Office Under Grand Jury Investigation

Source: Micah Beckwith / Micah Beckwith

A Marion County grand jury is reviewing allegations involving Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith’s office, according to a recently filed report confirming hearings took place on Aug. 18 and Sept. 30. The investigation centers on claims of “distribution of an intimate image(s)” and “ghost employment” within the lieutenant governor’s office.

Details of the proceedings remain sealed, but if charges are filed, the documents would become public. The mention of “ghost employment” marks the first time that accusation has surfaced in relation to Beckwith’s office. The term typically refers to payroll fraud or assigning government employees duties unrelated to their official work — a Level 6 felony in Indiana.

The alleged distribution of intimate images stems from reports that staffers in Beckwith’s office shared an AI-generated pornographic deepfake video of a state lawmaker’s wife. The video, first reported by 24sight News, was said to depict the wife of State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Indianapolis). A former adviser described the office environment as a “frat house” that was “very immature.”

Haggard said he hasn’t seen the video but called for accountability if it exists. “If true, this is a very, very serious allegation. I mean, it’s a federal crime,” he said.

Beckwith has strongly denied the claims, calling them baseless and suggesting the situation “has all the characteristics of a witch hunt.” He acknowledged his office did not conduct a forensic investigation or bring in cybersecurity experts, saying, “I’m not going to set the precedent that all someone has to do is make up a baseless claim… and then we have to spend taxpayer resources.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in August that it is reviewing the allegations. Beckwith’s office issued a brief response:

“Active grand juries are confidential; therefore, the office has no knowledge of any of this.”