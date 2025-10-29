Listen Live
Local

Mental Health Business Owner Faces Over 40 Fraud Charges

Mental Health Business Owner Faces Over 40 Medicaid Fraud Charges

According to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, Kevin L. Calvert, 57, submitted over $2.7 million in fraudulent Medicaid charges.

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A New Palestine man is charged with submitting $2.7 million in fraudulent Medicaid expenses from his mental health provider business.

According to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, Kevin L. Calvert, 57, is facing a total of 43 felony counts of fraud. Calvert is charged with seven counts of Medicaid fraud, 24 counts of fraud where the loss is between $50,000 and $100,000, and 12 counts of fraud where the loss is between $750 and $50,000.

Calvert was arrested following an investigation by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). According to the MFCU report, Calvert submitted bills totaling more than $2.7 million for addiction treatment services supposedly provided to patients by medical professionals.

The report says Calvert is also facing one count of theft for falsifying documents to indicate a qualified physician was overseeing mental health services provided at his business, TRUTH Treatment Centers Inc., in Indianapolis. MFCU said through their investigation, they learned that the business was using recent graduates of its drug treatment program to provide counseling, even though they didn’t have the required education and a proper license.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to protect Indiana’s resources from fraudsters,” Rokita said in the news release. “The Medicaid program is meant to help low-income individuals get the health care they need. Our office will continue to ensure that Hoosiers’ tax dollars supporting this program are protected from fraud and abuse and we would ask anyone with information about suspected fraud of this nature to please report it to our office.”

Court documents show a $700 cash bond was received by the Marion County Clerk’s office on Saturday. Calvert has an initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Marion Superior Court 28.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close