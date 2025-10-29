Rain Hits Southern Indiana, Drought Continues

Source: @NWS / x

INDIANAPOLIS — Scattered rain showers are expected across southern Indiana on Wednesday, but forecasters say the moisture won’t be enough to ease the state’s ongoing dry conditions.

“South of I-74 you’re going to see the rain,” said Chad Swain, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “The farther south you go, the more coverage of rain you’re going to get. To the north of that, little or no rain is expected except for maybe a few showers late this afternoon.”

Swain said the expected rainfall won’t make much of a dent in the drought affecting much of the state.

“It would take several inches of rain. Farther south, the drought is less severe, so it would take less rain, but what we’re seeing today won’t do much to help,” he said.

Despite the rain chances, Swain said no severe weather is expected.

“Outside of maybe 30-mile-per-hour gusts through Thursday, we don’t expect anything strong. There could be a little lightning, but nothing significant,” he said.

Conditions will improve statewide by Thursday afternoon, with drier and cooler weather settling in.

“All areas will be dry by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s tomorrow and it’ll still be breezy,” Swain said.

The outlook for Halloween appears calm.

“It looks dry. It’ll be a little breezy — not as bad as today or tomorrow — and by 8 p.m. Halloween night temperatures will be around 50,” he said.