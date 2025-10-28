Hamilton County Commissioners Honor Noblesville Veteran

Hamilton County Communications

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–The Hamilton County Commissioners gave longtime Noblesville resident Ron Wilson the Rampart Award during a meeting on Monday.

The Rampart Award is presented to people who have given generously of their time to make Hamilton County a better place.

“Ron has served his country, his county and his city of Noblesville well for 60 years—protecting our freedoms, caring for our veterans and their families, and ensuring the memories of our fallen are never forgotten,” said Bill Doss, with the Hamilton County Stronger Veterans Stronger Communities Coalition.

Wilson is a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of Noblesville High School from 1964. In 2002, Wilson founded the Hamilton County Veterans Corporation, which is a nonprofit group. Those who have worked with Wilson say he has organized resource fairs, raised money for memorials, provided care packages for deployed service members, and ensured veterans in need have access to critical items such as medical equipment, clothing, and housing assistance.

Hamilton County Commissioner President Steve Dillinger said Wilson exemplifies what the Rampart Award stands for, which is a generous spirit and an enduring commitment to the people and communities of the county.

“Ron Wilson has lived a life of service—to his fellow veterans, to his community, and to Hamilton County. Through his work with the Veterans Corp and his tireless advocacy, he has touched countless lives and made our county a stronger, more compassionate place,” said Dillinger.