ICE Using Indianapolis Airport Multiple Times Per Week

The Indianapolis Airport Authority confirmed that ICE uses Indianapolis International Airport up to three times a week for some of their operations.

Published on October 28, 2025

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Source: PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC

The Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) confirmed that ICE has a facility within the airport’s International Arrivals Building, located across the property’s airfield and separate from areas accessible to commercial airline passengers.

Indianapolis International Airport is federally regulated as a public-use airport, meaning IAA must comply with FAA regulations and cannot interfere with federal aviation activities. Also, the federal government is not required to inform airport officials about the frequency and duration of ICE operations at the airport.

ICE has not made a statement about the exact work they are doing at Indianapolis International Airport.

