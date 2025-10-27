Listen Live
Pacers Sign G-League MVP Mac McClung to Multi-Year Contract

Published on October 27, 2025

13th Yao Foundation Charity Game In Hangzhou
Source: VCG / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are signing guard Mac McClung to a multi-year contract, a move that comes as the team faces a number of guard injuries.

To make room on the roster, the Pacers plan to waive center James Wiseman.

McClung, who has previously played sparingly for four different NBA teams on non-standard contracts, is a three-time winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Last season in the G-League with the Osceola Magic, he averaged 25.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

The team’s injury list includes players like:

  • Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the entire season with an Achilles injury.
  • T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Kam Jones (back), who are currently out.
  • Other guards who have missed time due to injury: Johnny Furphy (foot), Benedict Mathurin (foot), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), and Taelon Peter (groin)
