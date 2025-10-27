NWS: Brace for 50s, Strong Winds, and Rain

Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — This week is a roller coaster for Indiana temperatures.

The start of the work week will see high temperatures in the 60’s, but expect that to change midweek.

“Indiana is looking at a pretty large low pressure system passage in the middle of the week,” Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says. “Temperatures are going to drop off where highs will be in the low 50s, so it’ll be a little bit chillier than we have been experiencing.”

Updike says to get ready for that drop with overnights lows heading into the low 40s as well.

If you’re in southern Indiana, you may want to keep that umbrella handy. While much of the state will see rain this week, the highest chances are concentrated in the south.

“If you’re located in southern portions of Indiana, you have a much higher chance of rain for both Tuesday and Tuesday night through Wednesday,” Updike says. “The further north you go, the chances just lower.”

Updike added that you might want to bring anything you have outdoors inside because the strongest winds in Indiana are expected on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

“If you’ve got any kind of decorations for the holidays, just make sure you have them secured as 25 to 30 mile per hour winds can definitely blow those around,” Updike warns. “

Just be sure to bundle up for Halloween.