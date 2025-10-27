Hurricane Melissa Targets Jamaica As Cat 5 Storm

Source: RICARDO MAKYN / Getty

MIAMI, Fl –Hurricane Melissa is taking aim at Jamaica as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm. Forecasters are warning the storm will cause massive flooding, several feet of rain, landslides and high winds in excess of 160 miles per hour.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall on the island nation early Tuesday. It’s currently the most powerful storm in the region since 1988 and could grow stronger. One government minister said that many communities will not survive the flooding.