Listen Live
National

Hurricane Melissa Targets Jamaica As Cat 5 Storm

The hurricane is expected to make landfall on the island nation early Tuesday.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JAMAICA-WEATHER
Source: RICARDO MAKYN / Getty

MIAMI, Fl –Hurricane Melissa is taking aim at Jamaica as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm.  Forecasters are warning the storm will cause massive flooding, several feet of rain, landslides and high winds in excess of 160 miles per hour. 

The hurricane is expected to make landfall on the island nation early Tuesday.  It’s currently the most powerful storm in the region since 1988 and could grow stronger.  One government minister said that many communities will not survive the flooding.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close