Listen Live
Local

Bayh: Special Session to Redraw Maps ‘Unnecessary, Costly’”

Bayh added that the issue transcends party politics

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beau Bayh photo
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Democratic secretary of state candidate Beau Bayh criticized Gov. Mike Braun’s reported plan to call a special legislative session to consider redrawing the state’s political maps.

“It looks like they’re going to try to redraw Indiana’s political maps in the middle of the election cycle and in a special session,” Bayh said. “That’s unnecessary, unwanted and could cost Hoosier taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Bayh, who is running for secretary of state in 2026, cited an Indiana Business Journal report suggesting that Braun may call lawmakers back to the Statehouse within days.

“We have real challenges facing our state,” Bayh said. “Farmers are hurting, costs are too high, and schools and hospitals are closing. The legislature should be focused on solving those issues — not on political maneuvering.”

Bayh added that the issue transcends party politics. “It doesn’t matter whether Republicans or Democrats are doing it,” he said. “It’s just wrong. Call your representative today.”

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close