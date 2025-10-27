Bayh: Special Session to Redraw Maps ‘Unnecessary, Costly’”

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Democratic secretary of state candidate Beau Bayh criticized Gov. Mike Braun’s reported plan to call a special legislative session to consider redrawing the state’s political maps.

“It looks like they’re going to try to redraw Indiana’s political maps in the middle of the election cycle and in a special session,” Bayh said. “That’s unnecessary, unwanted and could cost Hoosier taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Bayh, who is running for secretary of state in 2026, cited an Indiana Business Journal report suggesting that Braun may call lawmakers back to the Statehouse within days.

“We have real challenges facing our state,” Bayh said. “Farmers are hurting, costs are too high, and schools and hospitals are closing. The legislature should be focused on solving those issues — not on political maneuvering.”

Bayh added that the issue transcends party politics. “It doesn’t matter whether Republicans or Democrats are doing it,” he said. “It’s just wrong. Call your representative today.”