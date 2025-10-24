NWS: Drought Conditions Persist, But Rain is Supposed to Arrive Soon in Indiana

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Widespread moderate to severe drought continues along and north of I-70, with a small area of extreme drought from Logansport to Kokomo.

“Occasional light rain showers are in the forecast Sunday through next week, but do not expect it to provide much drought relief,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says the northern part of Indiana continues to get hit with the worst of the drought.

“Sunday night into Monday is when we’ll have some rainfall, but it looks like more of the rain will fall in the southern part of the state compared to the northern part of the state. Total rainfall looks like it will be a quarter to a half inch of rain in southern Indiana while northern Indiana will get around a tenth of an inch, so not too much,” said Updike.

He does, however, say the freezing temperatures that will hit Indiana will ease up a little bit.

“As we get into the weekend and into next week, it’s still going to be cold, but we’ll have more cloud cover, so it won’t feel quite as cold,” said Updike.

When rain eventually shows up, Updike doesn’t expect any severe weather, but he urges you to not be surprised if there are wind gusts going between 20 and 30 mph at times.