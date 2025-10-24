Listen Live
Local

Board Cancels Coach’s Contract Following Internal Review

Published on October 24, 2025

Warren Township Board of Education
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Warren Township Board of Education voted late Thursday to terminate the contract of its former dance team coach following a comprehensive internal review into an incident that injured several student-athletes.

The decision follows an investigation into an event that occurred on September 18th, which critically injured multiple students. The most severe case involved a 14-year-old girl who was hospitalized for second-degree burns after, according to her parents, her coach pushed her dance training too far.

The Board’s decision to cancel the educator’s contract came after a full internal review and cooperation with local authorities.

Focus Shifts to Student Safety and Accountability
In a joint statement, Superintendent Dr. Tim Hanson and Board President Rachel Burke addressed the community, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation.

“We know this has been a difficult time for many in our community,” the statement read. “While not everyone may agree with the outcome, our collective focus must continue to be on the wellbeing of our students and the steps we need to take to move forward together.”

The district affirmed that the termination reflects its dedication to accountability and prioritizing student care.

Superintendent Hanson stated: “We believe the decision made reflects our commitment to accountability and to prioritizing student safety and care in every decision we make.”

Reviewing Coaching Expectations
The school district also announced it is immediately reviewing and strengthening its expectations for all coaches and advisors to ensure a safe and positive environment for every student.

The administration confirmed that counseling and support services remain available for any student or family member who needs assistance. Additionally, district staff are continuing to meet with the impacted families to offer ongoing support.

