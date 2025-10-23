Hamilton County Opens New Crisis Center

Source: Rely Center / Rely Center

NOBLESVILLE, IN – Hamilton County officially opened the new Rely Center on Wednesday, a 23-hour crisis stabilization facility aimed at dramatically improving the county’s approach to behavioral health emergencies, substance use, and psychiatric care.

Located on the Aspire Indiana Health campus in Noblesville, the Rely Center is a first-of-its-kind access point designed to provide immediate care and reduce the reliance on jails and emergency rooms for mental health crises.

Shifting Focus from Crisis to Treatment

County officials and health partners, including Riverview Health and the Hamilton County Health Department, celebrated the facility’s grand opening. County Councilor and retired Judge Steve Nation, a longtime champion of the project, emphasized the center’s foundational shift in approach.

“In the past… we always dealt with crisis,” Nation said. “What we’re trying to do now is to give new pathways to go ahead and get different evaluations of the people from their medical, from their dental, from their mental health, from even their social needs to try to go ahead and figure out where they are in their life so instead of just dealing with the crisis, we will be able to deal totally with the problem.”

Nation highlighted that incarceration is a short-term fix that fails to address underlying issues. The Rely Center will address the problem by offering services for immediate stabilization and long-term support.

Wraparound Services for Long-Term Stability

The $3.5 million facility, funded in part by the County Council and Commissioners, provides rapid triage, assessment, and observation services. Crucially, the center is also focused on providing wraparound services to prevent future crises.

Aspire Indiana Health President & CEO Antony Sheehan stressed the importance of immediate, local access to care. “When someone is at their breaking point, they shouldn’t have to travel out of county or wait days for help,” Sheehan said. “Today, Hamilton County opens a door to healing, hope, and recovery.”

The center is open to all Hamilton County residents—no appointment or referral is required. Beyond immediate care, the Rely Center will connect individuals with essential long-term supports like housing and employment services, ensuring people receive the right care at the right time. Riverview Health CEO David Hyatt noted this specialized environment will also reduce pressure on busy hospital emergency rooms.

Nation concluded by saying the bipartisan support for the facility shows a unified community commitment: “The next thing I did the next day is I bought a lottery ticket because I thought absolutely something is happening… This is really a community effort.”