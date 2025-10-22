Charges Filed Against Man for Officer-Involved Shooting Last Year

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges on Wednesday for a Fort Wayne man’s role in an officer-involved shooting on December 3, 2024.

37-year-old Jacob S. Slocum was identified as the suspect. Police say he refused to exit a home in North Manchester.

“Back on December 3rd, the Indiana State Police SWAT Team was requested to assist to executing a search and arrest warrant at a residence near Wayne Street and State Road 13 in North Manchester, Indiana. The warrants resulted from an investigation that was led by the Fort Wayne Police Department,” Indiana State Police Sergeant Steven Glass said.

When police spotted Slocum, he shot at police, and police shot back. Slocum was injured and was taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt.

Slocum faces several criminal charges:

3 Counts of Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

Criminal Reckless/Shooting a Firearm into a Building (Level 5 Felony)

Pointing a Firearm at Another (Level 6 Felony)

Firearm Used in a Commission of Offense- Enhancement

Slocum is being held in the Allen County Jail.