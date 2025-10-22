NWS: Most of Indiana Will be Under Frost Advisory Soon

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Most of Indiana will be under a frost advisory Thursday morning from 2-9 am.

“Anywhere south of I-74 is where we will have the greatest chance for frost. Some of these areas of frost are going to be mostly focused on the more sheltered areas. If you have anything on the east side of your house, it’s going to be another area of concern for that frost,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White says you’ll want to keep an eye on your plants and any Halloween decorations you may have.

“If you still have plants outside that you want to keep alive, bring those inside. If you have any outdoor decorations, you might want to bring those in this afternoon as well,” said White.

Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday night and at times over the next week.

“The warmer temperatures will be in the northern portions of the state with some lingering cloud cover,” said White.

As for the rain, White doesn’t believe there will be any showers or thunderstorms anytime soon.

“There are some chances for rain when we get into early next week and then we’re tracking another potential system towards Halloween,” said White.

Frost advisories are issued during the locally defined growing season when minimum sheltered temperatures are forecast to be near or slightly above freezing (33 to 36 °F) over an extensive area on nights with good radiational cooling conditions (e.g., light winds and clear skies). Widespread frost can be expected.