Jim Banks Responds to "No Kings" Protests

Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks Responds to “No Kings” Protests

Published on October 20, 2025

National-Conservative-Convention-in-Washington-Day-3
DOMINIC GWINN

STATEWIDE–Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks said the “No Kings” protests over the weekend don’t change what President Trump has accomplished.

In a weekend interview with Fox’s Peter Doocy, Banks said Democrats still don’t understand what happened on Election Day.

“Donald Trump won. He won the popular vote. He won a historic mandate to clean up this country and save it from the radicals who are tearing it down. Donald Trump has done exactly that. He’s been very effective in a short period of time and we still have three more years with President Trump at the helm,” said Banks.

There were “No Kings” protests across Indiana and the rest of the country on Saturday. The protests were mostly peaceful, though there were reports of several arrests at protests in Denver and Chicago.

Banks says if the fact that Trump will continue to be in office for the next several years angers the “No Kings” protesters, then they’ll need to remember that they don’t intimidate him or his Republican colleagues.

“There’s another election right around the corner. The voters are going to continue to put President Donald Trump in charge and clean up this country,” said Banks.

Protesters in Indiana said on Saturday that they are bothered by the expanded use of ICE and Indiana Governor Mike Braun’s order for state law enforcement to cooperate with ICE, despite public criticism over clashes involving agents.

Organizers of the protests say they are defending democratic values, emphasizing the importance of free speech, the right to assemble, and the need for accountability in government.

