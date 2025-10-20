Man Dies in Shooting on the Northeast Side of Indianapolis

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being found with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon at an apartment community on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday to the 4200 block of Ponza Court on a report of a person shot. That’s in the Three Fountains Cooperative East northeast of East 42nd Street and North Post Road. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

While at the scene, officers detained a person of interest.