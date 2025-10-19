Listen Live
Protestors Gather Outside Statehouse for “No Kings” Rallies

Published on October 19, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The second “No Kings” protest in Indianapolis saw demonstrators gather and march outside the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday to protest what they perceive as the increasingly authoritarian policies of the Trump administration.

This event was part of a major nationwide mobilization, which organizers estimated involved over 7 million participants across 2,700 cities and towns in every state.

The hours-long demonstration focused on several policies, particularly the expanded use of ICE and Indiana Governor Mike Braun’s order for state law enforcement to cooperate with ICE, despite public criticism over clashes involving agents. The rhetoric at the rally was intense; one masked demonstrator carried a sign with an aggressive message directed at “fascists.”

The protests drew condemnation from prominent Republican figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who labeled the nationwide rallies a “hate America” event, arguing that comparisons to Nazis, which were present in the discourse, contribute to political violence, especially following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During the event, State Police were required to intervene and separate a supporter of President Trump from the crowd. However, police said no huge disturbances were reported.

