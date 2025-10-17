Listen Live
DNR Urges Hunters to Prepare for Deer Season with New License System

Published on October 17, 2025

Portrait. Deer in its natural habitat, in the forest on a private eco-farm. Animal husbandry. Love for animals.
Source: Julia Klueva / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s deer hunting season, and with deer firearms season set to open on November 15th, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging hunters to get acquainted with the new online license system, accessible at GoOutdoorsIN.com.

The DNR launched the new licensing system last December and anticipates extremely high traffic in the weeks leading up to the season, especially from November 14-16. To avoid last-minute issues, hunters are encouraged to log in to the site soon, verify their personal information, and familiarize themselves with the platform. This proactive approach will allow hunters time to contact the DNR or visit a retailer should they encounter any difficulties online.

Hunters can find several resources to help navigate the new system, including a comprehensive help section located on the bottom left of the GoOutdoorsIN.com home page. There is also a PDF and video guide available specifically for linking a youth account.

For questions concerning one’s online account, license-purchasing errors, or checking in game, hunters can call 317-232-4200 or 877-463-6367 or send an email to INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov. You can check out more information at dnr.IN.gov.

