Zionsville Murderer Back in Prison, Charged with Intimidation

Christopher M. Showalter (Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man released from prison after serving 20 years for murder is charged with threatening to hurt and kill members of his friend’s family.

Court records show that Christopher M. Showalter, 54, of Zionsville, has been charged with four counts of intimidation, each a Level 6 felony.

Showalter was released last November after serving less than half of his 45-year sentence for the August 2002 murder of Michael Krumwiede. Showalter stomped Krumwiede to death after a night at a bar in Lebanon.

According to the court documents, Showalter was living with his friend’s family after his release but was asked to move out after having problems with the homeowner. Police reported that Showalter then sent threatening text messages that included him saying he was going to kill a man who he was staying with, kill their grandchildren, and rape two women in the family.

Showalter was arrested earlier this month and is being held in the Ern K. Hudson Justice Center in Lebanon. His bond was set at $1,000 on Oct. 7.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 19 and a jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2026.

Showalter could return to prison to complete his murder sentence if its found that he violated his parole. A hearing on the probation violation is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2026.