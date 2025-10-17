Listen Live
National

Former Trump NSA John Bolton Indicted

John Bolton, who was President Trump's national security adviser during his first term, has been indicted.

Published on October 17, 2025

John Bolton
Source: (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

BETHESDA, MD — Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton has been indicted.

Justice Department officials in Maryland brought the charges which are all related to alleged mishandling of classified documents. Bolton is expected to surrender to federal authorities in Maryland on Friday.

Bolton faces federal counts that are connected to the Espionage Act. His Maryland home and DC office were searched by FBI agents in August.

Bolton became a strong critic of President Trump after he left the administration in 2019. Trump told reporters he wasn’t aware of the indictment when it was first reported Thursday, but did say Bolton was a “bad guy.”

The former national security adviser says he is the latest victim of what he describes as President Trump’s ongoing effort to weaponize the Justice Department.

