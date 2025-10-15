Listen Live
Horseshoe Indianapolis Dealers Push for Union

Published on October 15, 2025

Roulette table
Source: (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind — Dealers at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing & Casino in Shelbyville say they’ve had enough of waiting.

With their union vote stalled by the government shutdown, more than 200 table game and dual-rate dealers authorized a strike last week with Teamsters Local 135, the same union that represents slot attendants and warehouse staff.

Their frustration grew after the National Labor Relations Board postponed the official union election, originally set for October 17. Workers tried to move things forward by requesting a neutral third-party to run the vote, but the casino denied the request.

The Teamsters say they filed all the required paperwork for an NLRB-supervised election, but with the agency closed, there’s no federally recognized way to hold the vote. Until the casino recognizes the union or the NLRB resumes operations, workers say a strike remains on the table.

On Tuesday morning, they rallied outside the casino, demanding action.

