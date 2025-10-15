Listen Live
Judge Steps Down from Mark Sanchez Criminal Case

An Indiana judge has recused herself from the criminal case involving former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez

Published on October 15, 2025

An Indiana judge originally assigned to oversee the criminal case involving Mark Sanchez has recused herself from the proceedings.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Judge Jennifer Prinz signed an order on Tuesday removing herself from the case. The court did not specify a reason for her decision, though judges sometimes step aside if they have a personal connection to someone involved.

The case has now been reassigned to Judge James Osborn, who has scheduled a pretrial conference for October 22 and a tentative jury trial for December.

Sanchez is facing one felony charge of battery and three misdemeanors — battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The charges stem from an incident on October 4 in Indianapolis, when Sanchez was stabbed during an altercation with 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole. Tole, who was collecting used cooking oil from a hotel, claims Sanchez confronted him and told him to move his truck before allegedly attacking. Tole says he used pepper spray in self-defense, but when Sanchez continued advancing, he stabbed him.

Sanchez, a former NFL quarterback, had been in Indianapolis to work as part of Fox’s coverage of the Raiders-Colts game.

