St. Joseph County Weighs New Rules for Massage Parlors

Source: Sergii Kolesnikov / Getty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind — Leaders are considering new rules to curb illegal activity inside massage parlors, including possible links to prostitution and human trafficking.

County Council member Amy Drake said Tuesday that the county health department will meet at 6 p.m. to begin discussing a proposal that would strengthen oversight, require proper licensing, and mandate public awareness materials about trafficking.

“We just want to make sure that our massage parlors are functioning as they are supposed to—providing legitimate massage services with licensed massage therapists,” Drake said. “We don’t want them becoming fronts for prostitution or trafficking.”

Under the proposal, massage parlors would need to have a licensed massage therapist on-site at all times, display human trafficking awareness posters in English, Spanish, and Chinese, and submit to regular inspections by local authorities.

“It’s about making sure people know their rights and have access to help if they need it,” Drake said. “The signage is important. Someone being trafficked needs to be able to read it and know what to do.”

Drake added that the initiative is still in its early stages. “We have a committee meeting set for two weeks from now to look at the details,” she said. “After that, the full council will vote, and we want the community to have a voice.”

She also encouraged residents to report suspicious activity. “If anyone in the community suspects there’s something shady going on at a massage parlor, we want them to reach out,” Drake said. “We’re asking people to contact their local police department so we can follow up and make sure things are getting done.”

Drake added that she hasn’t personally witnessed any wrongdoing and isn’t aware of specific cases, but the health department has flagged concerns. “Their goal is to make sure anyone in danger has access to help,” she said. “That’s why the materials will be multilingual.”

If the ordinance passes, it would give the county stronger authority to inspect massage parlors and make clear what’s expected of business owners.

“Ultimately, this is about protecting our community and making sure our massage businesses are legitimate,” Drake said. “We want them to be safe spaces, not fronts for illegal activity.”