Stutzman: Shutdown Continues, House Waiting on Senate

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

WASHINGTON — The federal government shutdown entered its 14th day on Tuesday, with no resolution in sight as House Republicans continue to pressure the Senate to approve a temporary funding bill passed nearly two weeks ago.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., speaking to All Indiana Politics, blamed Senate Democrats for the ongoing impasse, arguing that political calculations — including concerns over upcoming elections — are preventing a deal.

“You know, we’re still waiting on the Senate,” Stutzman said. “House Republicans passed the funding bill almost two weeks ago. It was sent over to the Senate, and there’s still a disagreement.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The House-passed continuing resolution would extend government funding through Nov. 15, giving both chambers more time to negotiate a broader agreement. Stutzman said the measure contains no new policy changes and simply maintains current funding levels — something he said Democrats had previously supported.

“This is not something new for them,” he said. “They’ve agreed to it before. They should agree to it now.”

Stutzman suggested that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is stalling the vote for political reasons, citing concerns over a potential primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as well as next month’s elections in Virginia.

“I think this is very political, frankly,” Stutzman said. “Northern Virginia has a lot of federal government employees, and they have an election coming up in a couple of weeks. I think that’s really part of the strategy — to build some momentum in Virginia — but ultimately, it hurts the American people and it hurts the American economy.”

When asked whether House Republicans might return to the drawing board and propose a new funding bill, Stutzman was firm.

“The final offer was to extend [funding] until November 15,” he said. “That gives us more time to negotiate on the issues the Democrats say they have concerns about.”

Stutzman also defended the House GOP bill’s handling of federal worker pay, noting that it includes provisions to fund the military and government employees — if the Senate acts.

“Our funding bill already takes care of the pay for military and federal employees,” he said. “Democrats need to vote on the extension. These are not earth-shattering policies. It’s just an extension of the current budget they’ve voted for many times in the past.”