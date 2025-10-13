Listen Live
Police Say Three People Busted with Narcotics and Guns

Published on October 13, 2025

Found Gun
Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis people were arrested on October 3rd on a variety of serious guns and narcotics charges after an investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.

The investigation began after IMPD’s nuisance abatement unit received a tip about illegal narcotics activity and the possession of a gun fitted with a machine gun conversion device.

The task force detectives initially conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, which resulted in the arrests of 30-year-old Antoine Divine Jr. and 33-year-old Joharie Fields. Both were booked on preliminary charges including unlawful possession of a gun by a serious violent felon and possession of a narcotic. Divine was also being sought on a separate, outstanding felony warrant.

The investigation then led officers to a home to execute a search warrant. As officers attempted to serve the warrant, a 17-year-old was apprehended while trying to run off. The teenager had a gun that was also equipped with a machine gun conversion device. When taken into custody, the teenager was found with the modified gun and marijuana. He faces preliminary charges:

  • Possession of a machine gun
  • Possession of a firearm
  • Dealing marijuana
  • Resisting law enforcement

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will figure out the final charges for all three suspects.

