All remaining living Israeli Hostages Released by Hamas

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty

Tel Aviv — All remaining living Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas.

That word today as President Trump is in the region to mark the first phase of a U.S.-negotiated peace plan designed to end the bloodshed started by the October 7th, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Arrangements are also being made for Israel to receive the bodies of 28 hostages who died in captivity as it prepares to release roughly two-thousand detained Palestinians as part of the deal.