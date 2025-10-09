Listen Live
Indiana's Chronic Absenteeism Rate Improves

Indiana’s Chronic Absenteeism Rate Improves, Lawmakers Discuss It

Published on October 9, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEWIDE–Indiana’s chronic absenteeism rate has improved for the third year in a row, but legislators know there is still more work to be done.

That improvement includes all grade levels and student populations. The state defines chronic absenteeism as a student missing at least 10% of school days or about three and a half weeks.

State Representative Craig Snow of Warsaw supported Senate Enrolled Act 482 which clearly defines chronic absenteeism in Indiana code and helps advance best practices to reduce truancy. Snow says this new law enhances parental engagement and prioritizes intervention over punishment by prohibiting schools from expelling or suspending students solely for attendance issues.

“Students need to be in school to get the most out of their education. Unfortunately, chronic absenteeism has become an issue since the pandemic. We’re making progress and our goal is to empower parents and local schools to engage with students and find solutions,” said Snow.

The highest absenteeism rate is among high schoolers with nearly 1 in 3 seniors being chronically truant.

State Representative Hunter Smith of Zionsville says that’s one reason why Republicans led efforts to redesign Indiana’s high school diploma requirements so school is more relevant to more students whether they attend college, enter the workforce, or enlist in the military after graduation.

“I think it’s important to remember that Hoosier students learn best in a variety of different ways, so it’s important that we give them options that meet their needs. Hands-on experiences like internships and apprenticeships can really motivate students and provide them with a head start when considering their careers,” said Smith.

Smith, a former Indianapolis Colts punter, also said that he and his colleagues will continue working to reduce chronic absenteeism to make sure they get the most out of their education.

