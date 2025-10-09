Listen Live
Politics

Americans Worried About Trump’s Use of Power, Survey Finds

A new Pew Research Center survey reveals that most Americans believe President Trump is pushing the boundaries of presidential authority.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A new poll released Wednesday shows that most Americans believe President Trump is attempting to wield more authority than previous presidents.

According to the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, 69 percent of respondents said Trump is trying to use more power than his predecessors, while nearly half (49 percent) view this as “bad” for the country. Another 21 percent said Trump is exercising about the same level of power, and 7 percent were unsure. Only 2 percent said he is using less power than past presidents.

The findings come over eight months into Trump’s second term. In recent months, he has sought to deploy the National Guard to three states and Washington, D.C. Earlier in the year, the White House directed significant layoffs through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and offered buyouts across multiple federal agencies. By late September, the federal workforce had been reduced by roughly 8.7 percent, according to data from the Partnership for Public Service and the Cato Institute. The administration has also indicated that some federal employees affected by the government shutdown may not receive back pay.

Public opinion remains divided on Trump’s performance. Pew found that 39 percent of adults believe he has improved the way government functions, while 59 percent disagree. When asked about transparency, 38 percent said Trump has led an open administration, compared with 60 percent who said he has not.

The survey was released the same day former FBI Director James Comey, a frequent Trump critic, pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Pew reported that 66 percent of Americans believe Trump has used his position to retaliate against his adversaries, while about one-third said he has not. Officials such as Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) have both been targets of Trump’s calls for prosecution.

Additionally, 61 percent of respondents said Trump has misused his office to benefit his family or friends, while 38 percent disagreed.

Despite these concerns, economic sentiment remains bleak: nearly three-quarters of Americans describe the nation’s economy as poor or fair, and a Fannie Mae poll found almost 70 percent think it’s headed in the wrong direction.

Trump’s approval rating stands at roughly 44 percent, according to Decision Desk HQ. Pew surveyed 3,455 U.S. adults from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, with a margin of error of 1.9 percentage points.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Mike Braun
News

Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close