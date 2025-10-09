Americans Worried About Trump’s Use of Power, Survey Finds

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A new poll released Wednesday shows that most Americans believe President Trump is attempting to wield more authority than previous presidents.

According to the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, 69 percent of respondents said Trump is trying to use more power than his predecessors, while nearly half (49 percent) view this as “bad” for the country. Another 21 percent said Trump is exercising about the same level of power, and 7 percent were unsure. Only 2 percent said he is using less power than past presidents.

The findings come over eight months into Trump’s second term. In recent months, he has sought to deploy the National Guard to three states and Washington, D.C. Earlier in the year, the White House directed significant layoffs through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and offered buyouts across multiple federal agencies. By late September, the federal workforce had been reduced by roughly 8.7 percent, according to data from the Partnership for Public Service and the Cato Institute. The administration has also indicated that some federal employees affected by the government shutdown may not receive back pay.

Public opinion remains divided on Trump’s performance. Pew found that 39 percent of adults believe he has improved the way government functions, while 59 percent disagree. When asked about transparency, 38 percent said Trump has led an open administration, compared with 60 percent who said he has not.

The survey was released the same day former FBI Director James Comey, a frequent Trump critic, pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Pew reported that 66 percent of Americans believe Trump has used his position to retaliate against his adversaries, while about one-third said he has not. Officials such as Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) have both been targets of Trump’s calls for prosecution.

Additionally, 61 percent of respondents said Trump has misused his office to benefit his family or friends, while 38 percent disagreed.

Despite these concerns, economic sentiment remains bleak: nearly three-quarters of Americans describe the nation’s economy as poor or fair, and a Fannie Mae poll found almost 70 percent think it’s headed in the wrong direction.

Trump’s approval rating stands at roughly 44 percent, according to Decision Desk HQ. Pew surveyed 3,455 U.S. adults from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, with a margin of error of 1.9 percentage points.