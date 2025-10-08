Listen Live
Lou Anarumo Reunites With Familiar Linebacker As Colts Sign Germaine Pratt To 1-Year-Deal

Published on October 8, 2025

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Source: Chris Unger / Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt after he did not travel with the team for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pratt, who started the first four games of the season for the Raiders, recorded 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defensed during his short stint with the team.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll cited a shift in personnel as the reason for Pratt’s absence and subsequent release.

However, Pratt quickly found a new home, signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

This move reunites him with his former defensive coordinator from the Cincinnati Bengals, Lou Anarumo, who now holds the same position with the Colts.

NFL: SEP 25 Rams at Bengals
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Pratt, a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, spent six seasons in Cincinnati, where he had a career-high 143 tackles in 2024.

The Colts, currently sitting at 4-1, add a seasoned linebacker to their defense as they aim to maintain their strong start to the season.

Pratt’s experience and familiarity with Anarumo’s system could make him a valuable asset for Indianapolis moving forward.

