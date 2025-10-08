Listen Live
Lifestyle

Americans Grow More Gloomy on the Economy

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the economy and their chances of owning a home.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Worried couple examining financial documents at home
Source: stockphotodirectors / Getty

Economic pessimism is deepening across the U.S., with new data from Fannie Mae showing that nearly 70% of Americans think the economy is headed in the wrong direction. 73% believe it’s a bad time to buy a home, reflecting widespread unease as fall begins.

Fannie Mae’s September 2025 Home Purchase Sentiment Index, based on the National Housing Survey, found that just 32% of respondents believe the economy is on the “right track,” while 67% say it’s on the “wrong track,” up from 64% in August. The data points to persistent concerns about inflation, high borrowing costs, and global instability weighing on U.S. households.

Only 32% of Americans expect their personal finances to improve within a year, compared with 23% who foresee a decline. Most—45%—anticipate little change. Roughly three-quarters say their income is about the same as last year, while only 14% report earning significantly more.

Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Sløk noted that both the hiring and quits rates are at “recessionary levels,” with fewer job openings, rising unemployment, and slower job growth. “The bottom line is that the labor market is at a standstill, where workers are not getting hired or voluntarily changing jobs,” Sløk said.

Homebuying sentiment remains grim. Only 27% say it’s a good time to buy, while 73% disagree. High mortgage rates—still hovering near 6%—and steep prices have made ownership increasingly unattainable. “Buying into the market especially in Manhattan or prime Brooklyn still requires a significant amount of cash upfront,” said Douglas Elliman broker Michelle Griffith.

By contrast, 57% of homeowners think it’s a good time to sell, though that optimism has waned from last year. Renters, meanwhile, expect a 6% rise in rental costs over the next year. Altogether, the data paints a picture of Americans grappling with economic uncertainty and fading confidence in the nation’s financial future.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Police lights
Local

Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close