Listen Live
National

Richard Allen’s Legal Team Files Appeal Plans

Investigators initially thought two people were involved and released sketches to the public.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Richard Allen
Source: Lexington Assessment and Reception Center / Lexington Assessment and Reception Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Richard Allen’s attorneys are challenging his double murder conviction and 130-year sentence, highlighting two main points in their appeal.

First, they are questioning the search of Allen’s Delphi home, where investigators found knives, a blue Carhartt jacket, and a Sig Sauer handgun. Detectives said a bullet near the victims, Abby Williams and Libby German, matched Allen’s gun.

The defense previously argued the investigator left out facts and misrepresented witness statements to get the warrant, but the judge allowed the evidence.

Second, the defense wants to introduce evidence suggesting other possible suspects, including Ron Logan, who owned the property where the girls were found. The judge ruled the defense had not shown a clear connection between those individuals and the murders.

Investigators initially thought two people were involved and released sketches to the public. That theory changed when Allen became the suspect.

Defense attorney John Tompkins said the strongest part of the appeal could be the issue of third-party suspects. He noted that reversing a conviction on direct appeal is uncommon, so the case faces standard legal hurdles.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Police lights
Local

Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local

UPDATE: Explosive Device in Marion County Linked to Johnson County Fatal Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close