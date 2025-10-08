Richard Allen’s Legal Team Files Appeal Plans

Source: Lexington Assessment and Reception Center / Lexington Assessment and Reception Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Richard Allen’s attorneys are challenging his double murder conviction and 130-year sentence, highlighting two main points in their appeal.

First, they are questioning the search of Allen’s Delphi home, where investigators found knives, a blue Carhartt jacket, and a Sig Sauer handgun. Detectives said a bullet near the victims, Abby Williams and Libby German, matched Allen’s gun.

The defense previously argued the investigator left out facts and misrepresented witness statements to get the warrant, but the judge allowed the evidence.

Second, the defense wants to introduce evidence suggesting other possible suspects, including Ron Logan, who owned the property where the girls were found. The judge ruled the defense had not shown a clear connection between those individuals and the murders.

Investigators initially thought two people were involved and released sketches to the public. That theory changed when Allen became the suspect.

Defense attorney John Tompkins said the strongest part of the appeal could be the issue of third-party suspects. He noted that reversing a conviction on direct appeal is uncommon, so the case faces standard legal hurdles.