Listen Live
Local

BlackRock-Backed Takeover Could Raise Indiana Electricity Costs

Indiana leaders and community advocates are racing against time to keep electricity rates affordable as a BlackRock-owned private equity firm prepares to acquire AES Indiana’s parent company.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blackrock
Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

Indiana leaders, local officials, and community advocates are determined to keep electricity rates from rising. But that goal could soon be beyond their control. A private equity firm owned by BlackRock is preparing to acquire the parent company of central Indiana’s utility monopoly, AES Indiana.

IndyStar columnist Jacob Stewart wrote an article about the situation, saying it’s crucial that Indiana and Indianapolis join forces to prevent this takeover.

He joins Kendall and Casey to discuss:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Police lights
Local

Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close