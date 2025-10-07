Is Ted Cruz Planning a 2028 Run?

Source: ARIC BECKER / Getty

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is quietly maneuvering for a potential 2028 presidential campaign, according to several Republican strategists who believe he’s laying the groundwork to emerge as a leading figure in the GOP’s “post-Trump era.”

While Cruz remains a loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, strategists say he’s begun to carve out subtle distinctions between himself and the former president—moves that could help him appeal to both Trump supporters and Republicans seeking a new direction for the party.

“The way I see it is that Senator Cruz has taken on a couple of positions which, in the very short term, are at odds with the president of the United States, but in all likelihood will age very well within the Republican Party,” said Vin Weber, a former congressman and GOP strategist, in an interview with The Telegraph published Monday.

In recent months, Cruz has publicly pushed back against certain Trump administration actions, including criticizing the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show after alleged pressure from Trump’s camp. Although the remarks drew backlash from some MAGA loyalists, strategists like Weber believe Cruz is deliberately setting himself apart ahead of what could be a crowded 2028 Republican primary.

“I think it’s sensible for everybody to keep their options open, because you don’t know what the future holds,” said Brendan Steinhauser, a Texas-based GOP strategist, also speaking to The Telegraph. “We’re a long way from that cycle. Anything can happen.”

Cruz’s 2016 presidential run famously featured bitter clashes with Trump, who branded him “Lyin’ Ted” and mocked his wife’s appearance. At the time, Cruz fired back, calling Trump a “sniveling coward.” Yet after Trump’s victory, Cruz emerged as one of his most steadfast defenders in Congress.

Now, political observers suggest he’s once again trying to define his own space within the Republican Party as it begins to look beyond Trump’s dominance.

“He’s really perceived as a very powerful intellectual leader on the Right,” Weber said. “I think that’s important to a lot of Republicans. It may become more important going forward as we redefine what it is the Republican Party means in the post-Trump era.”