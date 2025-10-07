Listen Live
Local

3 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Southern Indiana for ATM Robbery

Three illegal immigrants from Venezuela have been charged in connection with an ATM robbery this week in Posey County.

Published on October 7, 2025

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Three Venezuelan illegal immigrants have been charged in connection with an ATM robbery in Posey County.

Deputies were alerted to an ATM alarm just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at a Crane Credit Union. The Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were also called to help search for the suspects.

One of the suspects was found with assistance from K9 units and a drone. The other two suspects were located later inside a vehicle.

Deputies arrested Marcos Daniel Rodriguez Sanchez, 21, Deneiker Ramon Sanchez Bracho, 24, and Edison J. Inozoa Navarro, 25, for the incident. They all reside in Chicago.

The three men were booked into the Posey County Jail without bond.

