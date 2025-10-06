Listen Live
Colts WR Ashton Dulin Discusses Stepping Up In Win Over Raiders

Published on October 6, 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin joined us to reflect on his standout performance in the team’s dominant 40-6 victory over the Raiders.

Dulin, who played a career-high number of offensive snaps, shared his excitement about contributing to such a decisive win at home.

Despite the physical toll, he emphasized his readiness to step up whenever called upon.

Dulin credited the Colts’ offensive success—scoring six consecutive touchdowns—to the team’s preparation and focus.

He highlighted the collective effort of every position group, from the quarterback to the offensive line, in executing the game plan.

Reflecting on his journey, Dulin described his path from Malone University, a now-defunct football program, to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Born in Elkhart, Indiana, Dulin chose the Colts as his second home, citing the welcoming environment and opportunity to prove himself.

RELATED| 5 Things Learned: Colts Dismantle Raiders

His grit and determination, instilled from a young age, have been key to his success.

Dulin also spoke about playing alongside quarterback Daniel Jones, praising his work ethic and leadership.

He shared a lighthearted anecdote about Jones being late to dinner due to his dedication to film study, showcasing the quarterback’s commitment to the game.

When asked about the new kickoff rule, Dulin noted the increased opportunities for big plays but acknowledged the challenges posed by creative kicks from opponents.

He also credited Colts legend and current wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne for helping him improve his ability to read defenses and refine his game.

Dulin emphasized the importance of blocking as a wide receiver, noting the group’s commitment to creating opportunities for running backs like Jonathan Taylor.

With his strong work ethic and team-first mentality, Dulin continues to be a valuable asset for the Colts.

Colts WR Ashton Dulin Discusses Stepping Up In Win Over Raiders  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

