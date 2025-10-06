Greenfield Woman Killed by Truck Crossing Melody Lane

Source: Greenfield Police Department / Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield woman was hit and killed by a truck Sunday morning after 10:00.

81-year-old Geraldine Johnson was hit as she was crossing Melody Lane near the parking lot in front of the Bealls clothing store.

Greenfield Fire Territory paramedics arrived, treated Johnson, and she was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis. where she died.

45-year-old Heath Mitchell, the truck driver from Alabama, stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies as they’ve been investigating. Mitchell then took a sobriety test, but investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

Johnson’s family was notified.