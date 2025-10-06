Listen Live
Local

Greenfield Woman Killed by Truck Crossing Melody Lane

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Melody Lane in Greenfield
Source: Greenfield Police Department / Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield woman was hit and killed by a truck Sunday morning after 10:00.

81-year-old Geraldine Johnson was hit as she was crossing Melody Lane near the parking lot in front of the Bealls clothing store.

Greenfield Fire Territory paramedics arrived, treated Johnson, and she was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis. where she died.

45-year-old Heath Mitchell, the truck driver from Alabama, stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies as they’ve been investigating. Mitchell then took a sobriety test, but investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

Johnson’s family was notified.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close