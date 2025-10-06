Coming Soon: The National FFA Convention & Expo

Source: National FFA / National FFA Organization

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of students and supporters are set to converge on Indianapolis for the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo, a four-day event celebrating agricultural education, innovation, and leadership.

Scheduled for October 29 through November 1, the convention is expected to draw up to 70,000 attendees from across the country, making it the largest annual gathering for the National FFA Organization. The event will utilize major venues across the city, including the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with events also stretching to the Indiana State Fairgrounds and numerous off-site locations.

“This year’s convention is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of our members’ dedication and a launchpad for the next generation of leaders,” said Christine White, Chief Program Officer of the National FFA Organization. “It’s a time where we honor the hard work of today and ignite the spark of inspiration for tomorrow.”

The National FFA Organization develops premier leadership, personal growth, and career success for over one million middle and high school student members across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The convention, which has an estimated $14 million economic impact on the city, features a full agenda focused on competitive events, personal development, and community service:

Career Discovery: The Convention Expo will host more than 250 exhibitors and over 80 colleges, allowing members to explore more than 350 careers in agriculture, from engineering to business management.

Days of Service: Members will participate in 31 off-site service projects throughout the Indianapolis area. On-site, they will create emergency kits and paracord leashes for animals, all to be donated to IndyHumane.

Leadership and Recognition: Key events include competitive events, award ceremonies, and the official business conducted by 475 convention delegates. A highlight will be the awarding of 5,161 American FFA Degrees and the election of the new National FFA Officer team on the final day.

Personal Growth: Attendees will participate in workshops, hear from motivational speakers, and practice crucial soft skills like teamwork and communication.

Empowering the Next Generation

The theme for this year’s convention is “Empower.”

White noted that the theme is about empowering young people to follow their passions, overcome obstacles, and ultimately “do great things, not only for the industry of agriculture, the communities in which they serve, but really for our nation.”

The National FFA Organization also helps support attendance by providing more than 100 scholarships and travel grants, and they will celebrate a notable milestone in their Give the Gift of Blue program, which provides the iconic blue FFA jackets to members who could not otherwise afford them.

The convention officially kicks off on Wednesday morning, October 29. For those unable to attend, FFA Live! will provide full streaming coverage of key moments and interviews. For more details, visit convention.ffa.org and also hear the full interview with Christine White; the Chief Program Officer with FFA HERE.