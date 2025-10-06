Listen Live
Sports

Plainfield Rallies Behind Daniel Jones With A Unique Tribute

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Plainfield Rallies Behind Daniel Jones with a Unique Tribute
Source: Town Of Plainfield

Plainfield Rallies Behind Daniel Jones With A Unique Tribute

Plainfield, Indiana, has always had a Dan Jones Road running through town, but this year, the street has taken on a whole new meaning.

With Colts quarterback Daniel Jones delivering a standout season, the town is embracing the coincidence and using the road to cheer on their new star.

For now, the tribute remains unofficial, but if Daniel Jones continues his impressive run, Plainfield might just have to consider making the name change permanent. Until then, Colts fans in Plainfield will keep cheering for their quarterback every time they pass by Dan Jones Road.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close