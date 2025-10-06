Source: Town Of Plainfield

Plainfield Rallies Behind Daniel Jones With A Unique Tribute

Plainfield, Indiana, has always had a Dan Jones Road running through town, but this year, the street has taken on a whole new meaning.

With Colts quarterback Daniel Jones delivering a standout season, the town is embracing the coincidence and using the road to cheer on their new star.

For now, the tribute remains unofficial, but if Daniel Jones continues his impressive run, Plainfield might just have to consider making the name change permanent. Until then, Colts fans in Plainfield will keep cheering for their quarterback every time they pass by Dan Jones Road.