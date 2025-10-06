Marion County Prepares for Respiratory Season

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) is encouraging residents to prepare for the annual increase in respiratory illnesses by getting vaccinated against Flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

October traditionally marks the start of the season when these viruses circulate most frequently, posing a health risk that ranges from a minor cold to severe pneumonia.

To help the community safeguard its health, the MCPHD is offering a comprehensive vaccination strategy at its district health offices and the ACTION Health Center:

Seasonal Influenza (Flu) Vaccine: Recommended for all individuals aged 6 months and older, especially those at high risk of complications.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Still considered vital for reducing the severity of illness, preventing hospitalizations, and reducing deaths. It is available to anyone who wants it.

RSV Vaccine: Recommended to protect vulnerable groups, including infants, some young children, and older adults or those with specific risk factors for severe RSV.

“Vaccines are an important way to help protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially those who are most vulnerable and at risk for significant complications from these viruses,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “And if you feel sick, please stay home to reduce the spread of illness.”

The MCPHD is working to make these critical vaccines accessible. Most vaccine administered by the department is offered at no cost or a reduced cost.

Appointments are required and can be made by contacting the clinics directly.

How to Schedule Your Vaccine:

Online: Visit MarionHealth.org/immunize for information on locations, hours, and phone numbers for district health offices and the ACTION Health Center.

By Phone: Call MCPHD’s immunization program at (317) 221-2122.

The availability of these vaccines aims to reduce the annual burden of illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths on the local health care system. Individuals with questions about vaccines are encouraged to consult their primary care physician or medical provider first.