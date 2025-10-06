Listen Live
Local

Marion County Prepares for Respiratory Season

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kid Sick in Bed
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) is encouraging residents to prepare for the annual increase in respiratory illnesses by getting vaccinated against Flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

October traditionally marks the start of the season when these viruses circulate most frequently, posing a health risk that ranges from a minor cold to severe pneumonia.

To help the community safeguard its health, the MCPHD is offering a comprehensive vaccination strategy at its district health offices and the ACTION Health Center:

Seasonal Influenza (Flu) Vaccine: Recommended for all individuals aged 6 months and older, especially those at high risk of complications.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Still considered vital for reducing the severity of illness, preventing hospitalizations, and reducing deaths. It is available to anyone who wants it.

RSV Vaccine: Recommended to protect vulnerable groups, including infants, some young children, and older adults or those with specific risk factors for severe RSV.

“Vaccines are an important way to help protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially those who are most vulnerable and at risk for significant complications from these viruses,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “And if you feel sick, please stay home to reduce the spread of illness.”

The MCPHD is working to make these critical vaccines accessible. Most vaccine administered by the department is offered at no cost or a reduced cost.

Appointments are required and can be made by contacting the clinics directly.

How to Schedule Your Vaccine:

Online: Visit MarionHealth.org/immunize for information on locations, hours, and phone numbers for district health offices and the ACTION Health Center.

By Phone: Call MCPHD’s immunization program at (317) 221-2122.

The availability of these vaccines aims to reduce the annual burden of illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths on the local health care system. Individuals with questions about vaccines are encouraged to consult their primary care physician or medical provider first.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close